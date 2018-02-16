Roger Neal Style Hollywood Oscar Dinner Gala set for Sun., Mar. 4

Over 80 movie and TV stars including Academy voting members, Oscar winners and nominees expected

The 3rd Annual Roger Neal Style Hollywood Oscar Viewing Black Tie Dinner Gala, presented at the Hollywood Museum in Hollywood, will take place on Oscar night, Sunday, March 4.

Roger Neal, dinner chairman, said, “We are beyond thrilled to produce our party at the Hollywood Museum which houses the largest collection of entertainment memorabilia on display in the world. I cannot think of a more perfect place to host 80 stars, many who are past Oscar nominees, winners and presenters. Young and classic stars from TV and Film will have the opportunity to tour this incredible museum prior to a sit-down gourmet dinner with wine and champagne to see a special Academy Awards exhibit and the brand new, just opened ‘Batman 66’ exhibit.”

Hollywood Museum founder Donelle Dadigan said, “We are thrilled to have Roger and his Oscar Viewing Dinner back with us. We are right in the middle of all of the Oscar night activity and we know that the guests and stars coming to this dinner will have an incredible time.”

Celebrities expected to attend include Renee Taylor, Lainie Kazan, Jon Voight, Lou Ferrigno, Lee Meriwether, The Pointer Sisters, Burt Ward, Dawn Wells, Nicolette Sheridan, Wink Martindale, Robert Forster, Ruta Lee, Marion Ross, Tippi Hedren, Melanie Griffith, Gloria Allred, Gary Busey, Marla Gibbs, Fred Willard and Penny Marshall.

The event replaces the “Night of 100 Stars” party.

Hollywood Museum (in the historic Max Factor building) is located at 1660 Highland Ave. in Hollywood. For tickets and information visit RogerNealSH.net or call (323) 366-2796.