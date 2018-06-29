Saddle Up LA AIDS Ride set for Sat., July 14 in Griffith Park

Horseback Trail Ride and Country BBQ to raise funds for HIV services

The Life Group LA will hold the 13th Annual Saddle Up LA AIDS Fundraising Horse Ride in Griffith Park on Saturday, July 14. Registration for the ride is now open; visit SaddleUpLA.org to sign up online.

There are 75 horses available on a first come, first serve basis. A horse is secured for you once your registration form is received and the fee has been paid.

“Saddle Up LA” is an AIDS Benefit Horseback Trail Ride and Country BBQ in which all proceeds go to support the work of local non-profit, The Life Group LA. This year’s goal is to raise $100,000.

The purpose of the ride is to raise awareness of the fact that the AIDS pandemic is not over and to raise much needed funds for HIV services.

The two-hour ride begins at the LA Horse Rentals Stables in Glendale near the LA Equestrian Center with the choice of two different rides: the scenic Mountain Ride which heads up into the hills of Griffith Park; or option two is the less challenging Poker Ride, where riders weave through the lower trails of Griffith Park with four stops for riders to draw a card to build their best poker hand before heading back to the stables.

One does not have to register for the ride to enjoy the Country BBQ menu including: BBQ tri-tip, BBQ chicken, grilled veggies, potato salad and more. Visit TheLifeGroupLA.org/saddleupla/bbq.html for tickets to the BBQ dinner by itself.