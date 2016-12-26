Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre

Even though it appears that much of the world has gone to e-cards as the preferred way to recognize holidays and other celebratory occasions, I still find myself walking into a brick and mortar store and standing in front of a display counter reading paper greeting cards just as I’ve done my entire life. I’m stubborn that way.

I’m also stubborn in referring to February 14th as St. Valentine’s Day although you won’t find any greeting cards using that designation. Most of the time the cards simply say Valentine’s Day as they have for many years. But this year I’ve noticed something new, several cards are proclaiming “Happy Heart Day.” I kid you not.

Using the term Heart Day is part of the ongoing secularization of American society…

Happy Heart Day sounds kind of dopey and at first it threw me for a loop, but then I realized what is really going on. Using the term Heart Day is part of the ongoing secularization of American society, taking out any references or suggestions of religion. It’s like saying “Turkey Day” instead of “Thanksgiving,” or “Spring Break” instead of “Easter.” First they did away with Saint. Now they want to do away with Valentine.

The modern American Valentine’s Day has more to do with candy, flowers and engagement rings than it has to do with religion, but it seems some in our politically correct society are still annoyed by the religious origin. Once we were a country of Judeo-Christian values and our national holiday celebrations sprung out of them. Now times have changed. Americans have drifted away from the religious part of holidays but still want the celebrating part.

I’m pretty certain that February 14th will soon officially become Heart Day. Heart is something no one can object to. I mean, everyone has a heart, right? (With maybe the exception of Senator Chuck Schumer.) With Heart Day we can continue to give big heart-shaped boxes of candy to our loved ones and exchange heart-shaped greeting cards. However, inside the cards might read, “Will you be my heart?”

And remember, just because the new name is Heart Day doesn’t get guys off the hook in having to buy expensive stuff for the girlfriend. Don’t worry, roses will still be just as overpriced as ever and you’ll still need reservations for dinner in that romantic restaurant she loves so much.

By its very name Heart Day will be the big day for giving to charity. “Have a heart on Heart Day” will be the national slogan. This name change will be a boon to the American Heart Association. Maybe it should become their official day, although I don’t know how you reconcile heart health with eating candy. The famous Rogers and Hart standard would have to be changed to read:

My funny heart.

Sweet comic heart.

You make me smile with my heart

Catchy, eh? Just how does one smile with his heart? Well, never mind. Of course the infamous 1929 Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre will now be known as the infamous 1929 Heart Day Massacre. Appropriate since I’m sure more than one of the seven killed that day were shot in the heart.

Heart Day can start a whole new trend in holiday names. We already have Turkey Day for Thanksgiving, but how about Marshmallow Peeps Day for Easter? Get Drunk Day for St. Patrick’s. Fireworks Day for Independence Day. Ridiculous Amount of Presents Day for Christmas. And Stay up Late and Make Noise for New Year’s Eve.

Since Heart Day is the new Valentine’s Day, maybe we should name the other holidays after body parts too. Saint Patrick’s Day might be Liver Day for example. Or am I getting too silly?

Whatever you call it, have a happy February 14th. And don’t forget the dinner reservations, buster.

Greg Crosby is a writer and cartoonist and former executive at the Walt Disney Company.