Salford heads to ‘Rainbow Bridge’

Salford, the beloved Yorkshire Terrier who spent almost all his time with Tolucan Times contributor Hayden Black has joined the list of souls who passed away in 2016. Salford, named for the English city where Hayden was raised, was almost 15 and had lived a full life filled with everything a dog could hope for, especially – and in ridiculous amounts – love. Salford gained his own online following when he appeared as “Federline” in the popular web series “Abigail’s Teen Diary” in 2007 as well as Hulu’s award-winning “Goodnight Burbank.” He will be missed.