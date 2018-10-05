Scottish festival ‘Seaside Highland Games’ happens Oct. 13 & 14 in Ventura

Southern California’s Seaside Highland Games, deemed the premier Scottish festival on the Pacific Coast, launches their 16th outing on Saturday, October 13 and Sunday, October 14, at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

The venue becomes a Scottish village for the weekend, with October being the optimal time to enjoy the ‘twixt’n tween” time between summer and fall.

“Inexpensive for the whole family to spend (a day) by the beach, listen to amazing bands, and watch some amazing athletes,” read one Yelp! review from last year.

Participants in the Seaside Games travel from across the nation and Canada and include the honored Clan Graham Society of North America. Organizers say there could be a few native Scots thrown into the mix as well!

On Friday night, an event called “A Scottish Evening” consists of a sumptuous buffet supper, Scottish music and a Scottish fashion show. A Single Malt Tasting precedes the dinner with a dozen plus tempting premium Scotch brands.

Saturday brings the gala Opening Ceremonies and Grand Parade at noon, promising to be a true color spectacle.

Four stages of music will be playing continuously throughout the weekend, while the nearby Highland Heavies — the braw Scottish athletes — will amaze with their abilities. Also scheduled: amusing herding dog demos plus dancers of all ages will be performing. There will be vendors, tasty Celtic food and drink and a Children’s Glen for the wee ones.

For more information visit SeasideHighlandGames.com, email seasidechief@aol.com or call John and Nellie at (818) 886-4968. Ventura County Fairgrounds is located at 10 W. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura.