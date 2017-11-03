Self-hypnosis and motivation skills seminar open to Burbank residents Fri., Nov. 10 – Mon., Nov. 13

Hypnotist employs intrigue and mystery for practical self-improvement

A unique seminar to teach local residents how to improve their lives with self-hypnosis and motivational skills takes place at Holiday Inn Burbank Media Center Friday, November 10 through Monday, November 13, entitled “Perceptioneering.” Participants will learn to apply techniques to their everyday lives through demonstration, breakout practice sessions, humor and a little stage magic.

Kellie Lupe-Smith of Burbank Hypnosis says, “My relationship with my family improved as well as my self-confidence after applying these skills to my life.” She adds, “I opened Burbank Hypnosis to help people reach their goals and live more fulfilling lives and now we are teaching this to groups because it makes it more effective and fun.”

Marion Weist of San Diego says, “This training has changed my life. My business life, my marriage, my ability to be the best mom I can, all has gotten better.

Subjects covered in the training:

Improve communication with family and friends

Become healthier, better eating habits and exercise

Better direction and success in career

Less stress, more calm and enjoyment of life

About Burbank Hypnosis

When you think of a place to go for growth and change, think of Burbank Hypnosis. Their specialties include Stress Reduction, Pain Management, Weight Loss and Smoking Cessation. Not only will you find countless stories of successful clients on their website and social media pages, but also on the walls and in three ring binders inside the clinic. Scott McFall, one of the seminar trainers, was called “the number one hypnosis trainer in the world today” by the Hypnosis Business Journal.

More information about “Perceptioneering” can be found at EventBrite.com and at BurbankHypnosis.com.

