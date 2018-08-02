Sherman Oaks Chamber honors local businesses with first-ever Golden Oaks Awards

Sherman Oaks Chamber of Commerce’s first annual Golden Oaks Awards honoring local businesses on July 20 was held at a unique and fun venue: the Galpin Premier Collection’s Aston Martin Vault at Galpin Motors in North Hills.

As guests arrived (including L.A. City Councilmember David Ryu) and perused the cars on display, drinks were served and hors d’oeuvres were passed while DJ Complex Lex set the mood with Gwen Stefani and The Tijuana Brass. After everyone found their table, the award presentation began. To break up the sometimes-drudgery of award shows, just half of the awards were given out, interrupted by a sumptuous buffet and then the rest were presented.

The awards were decided by nominations from the public, and over 40 businesses were recognized in four categories. Two were selected in each category and the winners were:

Sherman Oaks Community Support — Ralphs and Dog-E-Den were chosen because they make Sherman Oaks a better place to live, work and play.

Pillar of Sherman Oaks — Casa Vega and Westfield Fashion Square were chosen because they are long-standing members of the community and integral to the fabric of Sherman Oaks.

Sherman Oaks Groundbreaker — Bluebird Brasserie and Sherman Oaks Film Festival were chosen because of the new concepts they are offering the community.

Business Excellence — LA Ballroom Dance Studio and Pilate-ology were chosen for consistently delivering superior customer service.

Chamber Board Chair Fran Kerzner served as emcee, while Chamber CEO Vicki Nussbaum and Galpin Community Relations Representative Sarah Horvet oversaw the event making sure that everything was running smoothly and everyone was enjoying themselves.

When the awards were finished it was time to open the dance floor and casino. Despite the muggy July night it looked like everyone was having fun and looking forward to this becoming an annual event.