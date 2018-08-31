Sherman Oaks to get homeless housing via motion by Councilmember Ryu

On August 3, Councilmember David Ryu (4th District, including Toluca Lake) introduced a motion directing the City Administrative Officer, the Bureau of Engineering, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, and other officials to study two locations in Sherman Oaks for development as Emergency Temporary Housing and Permanent Supportive Housing

At present, there are no homeless housing projects in Sherman Oaks.

“This motion represents a community that’s working together and a Sherman Oaks where everyone has a safe place to sleep at night,” said Ryu.

The two potential projects are located at 5161 Sepulveda Blvd. and 15314 West Dickens St. The Dickens Street property, currently a City-owned parking lot, would become Permanent Supportive Housing, and the Sepulveda location, owned by the Army Reserve, would become Emergency Temporary Housing as part of Mayor Garcetti’s “A Bridge Home” program, if approved. Both were identified and recommended by the local Neighborhood Council and homeowners association.

“Our goal is to change the phrase to ‘Yes In My Backyard’ as it relates to helping our fellow citizens in need,” Michael Binkow, Chair of the Sherman Oaks Neighborhood Council Homeless Outreach Committee, said.

Jeff Kalban, Chair of both the Sherman Oaks Neighborhood Council Planning and Land Use Management and Vision Committees, said that the Council understood the “immensity and urgency of the homeless crisis in Los Angeles. I can speak for all those involved that we are proud of Sherman Oaks and the community’s compassion in helping to find locations to build homes for our fellow citizens who have found themselves homeless.”