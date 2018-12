Over two million Operation Gratitude care packages have been sent to the U.S. military since 2003. The packages include treats, reading materials, hygiene items, stationary and more. Recently, the Sherman Oaks Woman’s Club presented Operation Gratitude with a check for $1,000 as partial payment for postage on 250,000 care boxes that will be sent to the U.S troops over seas.

To learn how the care packages are appreciated and to give them a “Like” visit Facebook.com/OperationGratitude.