Shop, meet artisans and attend workshops at Pasadena Bead & Design Show

Something for everyone at Hilton Pasadena Fri., Jan. 18 – Sun., Jan. 20

The Pasadena Bead & Design Show is an event that brings together artisans from across the country celebrating handcraft and jewelry design, starting Friday, January 18 through Sunday, January 20 at Hilton Pasadena.

The show hosts 300 artisan exhibits including handmade beads, artistic jewelry and gemstones and many original designs offered for the first time and by the artisans themselves.

There is also a wide variety of art, clothing, textiles, findings, beading and craft supplies, embellishments and decorative fibers and a selection of designer accessories such as felted hats, leather, art wear, hand-dyed silks, raku beads, hill tribe silver, antique pearls, tribal textiles, painted linen, hand-tooled leather shoes, eco-dyed clothing, fashion design, polymer clay jewelry, embroidery and woodblock fabric.

Artisans and merchants are chosen by invitation and juried application and include both traditional and contemporary styles, emerging artists, quality dealers and wholesale suppliers, who will showcase the most exciting and unusual handcrafted products.

Everyone is invited to roll up their sleeves and take part in one or more of the 75 workshops that are offered at all skill levels, in categories such as jewelry design, metal work, wirework, crystal setting, electroforming, leather working, bead making, art clay silver, hand knotting, mixed media, etching, chainmaille, alchemy, Viking knit and kumihimo.

The Show generates a lot of excitement because it is the first design show of the year and many new and original products are offered there and by the artisans themselves, for the first time. Buying direct from artisans results in excellent prices.

The show is open to the public from 10am to 6pm on all three days — Friday through Sunday, January 18 to 20. Advanced admission price is $8 or $10 at the door (tickets good for all three days).

For more information visit BeadAndDesign.com. Hilton Pasadena is located at 168 South Los Robles Ave. in Pasadena.