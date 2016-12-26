Showmanship not snafus get the spotlight at Publicists Awards

It wasn’t “Moonlight” or “La La Land” that won the big prize at the ICG Publicists Awards on the eve before the Oscars. It was Marvel Comics’ joke-riddled blockbuster “Deadpool,” starring Ryan Reynolds as the sassy unconventional superhero, that won the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Motion Picture Award. And that wasn’t the only highlight of the 54th Annual ICG Publicists Awards presented by the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 24th.

Unlike the shocking kerfuffle at last Sunday’s Oscars, all the winners announced for the ICG Publicists Awards went home with their well-deserved trophies. Among them—Denzel Washington, the Oscar nominated star and director of Fences, who received the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award. Mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer presented the honor to Washington saying he is “one of the finest actors of this or any generation. Long after we leave the theater, it’s always Denzel’s performance that continues to haunt us.”

“My plan was to be the best actor I could be. I’ve had so many great examples of what that is and how to get there,” Washington said pointing to his friend Bruckheimer, then he told the crowd, “Thank you for appreciating what I’ve been trying to do. It gives me inspiration to continue.”

Another moving speech was given by producer Ryan Murphy who received his TV Showman of the Year Award from Sarah Paulson, his friend and star of his acclaimed The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and his American Horror Story anthology series on FX. Murphy used the opportunity to announce the goal of the Half Foundation he created last year with Dana Walden, Chairman and CEO of the Fox Television Group. Murphy declared, “Fifty percent of the directorial slots in my company will be filled by women, and 50 percent of the crews employed will be women, gay, people of color and trans people. I thought we’d be lucky and honored to get 10 maybe 20 applicants in a year, because we only had 25 slots. But 650 women have applied for spots. That shows the heartbreaking number of individuals who are struggling for recognition in our world and in our industry. They are not being heard and they are not being utilized and I want to, in my life, help them as much as I can.”

Industry leader Jeffrey Katzenberg, Chairman of DreamWorks New Media, accepted the Publicists’ Lifetime Achievement Award from his Kung Fu Panda 3 star Kate Hudson. And he gave a moving tribute to his friend Nanci Ryder, co-founder of BWR Public Relations who is battling ALS. The heroic Ryder was there in a wheelchair to experience a tearful presentation of the President’s Award by Renée Zellweger.

In the competitive categories, NBC’s This Is Us (produced by 20th Century Television) won the Best Publicity Campaign in Television, Brent Simon won the International Media Award; Andrew Schwartz won for Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Motion Pictures; John Johnson won for Excellence in Unit Still Photography for Television; and Grae Drake of Rotten Tomatoes won the Press Award.

Rosalind Jarrett Sepulveda, who was a PR dynamo at KCET and ABC before representing the SAG Awards, won the Les Mason Award, the highest honor for a publicist. SAG-AFTRA chief Gabrielle Carteris made the presentation.

The awards, chaired by Henri Bollinger and co-chaired by Tim Menke, had a packed audience of guild members, public relations and marketing executives, producers, studio and network teams, press and celebrities, including presenters Keltie Knight (The Insider), Brenton Thwaites (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Stacy Keach (Man With A Plan), and Tony Denison, who has 13 seasons of drama under his belt with The Closer and its spin-off series Major Crimes, but he proved to be a funny guy giving the publicity folks a reason to laugh at the end of the emotional awards.

Margie Barron is a member of the Television Critics Association and has written for a variety of top publications for more than 35 years. Among her credits: being featured in the movie “Alligator” and being half of the husband and wife writing team of Margie and Frank Barron.