Simi Cajun & Blues Music Fest returns May 26 and 27 The popular event features two stages, food booths, craft vendors and daily Mardi Gras Parade

The 29th annual Simi Valley Cajun & Blues Music Festival takes place Memorial Day weekend, May 26 and 27, at Rancho Santa Susanna Community Park, 5005 Los Angeles Ave., in Simi Valley.

Two stages will deliver non-stop music performances showcasing blues, classic rock and Cajun and roots music.

The Blues Stage will feature Rock & Roll Hall of Famer (and co-founder of Traffic) Dave Mason, classic rocker Eddie Money, fabled funk soul rockers Chambers Brothers and more. The Cajun Stage will feature Lost Bayou Ramblers, who won this year’s Best Regional Roots Album Grammy Award alongside Kevin Naquin & Ossun Playboys and the popular SoCal band Dennis G and the Zydeco Trail Riderz. The full lineup is at SimiCajun.org/schedule.

Single Day tickets are $30 for adults (ages 13 and over) per day, and $45 for a two-day pass; children 12 and younger are free. Details on pricing are available at SimiCajun.org. This year attendees can bring their own pop-up tents and enjoy some relief from the sun.

The Rotary Club of Simi Sunrise presents the festival and donates its profits to charitable causes.