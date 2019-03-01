Singer Carmelita Pittman performs at West Hollywood’s Gardenia Supper Club Thurs., Mar. 14

International recording artist Carmelita Pittman a.k.a. Carmelita will be wearing emerald green on Thursday, March 14 while she celebrates her birthday month and performs at the charming and intimate Gardenia Supper Club located at 7066 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood. Reservations required at (323) 467-7444. $20 per person cover 7pm dinner or two-drink minimum 9pm show time. Carmelita will be backed by Al Marotta on piano (played for Englebert Humperdinck), Jerrell Ballard on drums (played for the Temptations and more), Chuck Johnson on sax and flute and Bob Lee on upright bass. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Rose Breast Cancer Society.