Singer/novelist/pilot Judith Whitmore is a Renaissance woman

Who says life’s third act can’t get a standing ovation?

Judith Whitmore has had more lives than a cat. As a child, she was certain she would be a singer. But when she married at 21 and had two kids right away, she devoted herself to being a mom and singing was put on the back burner.

When the family moved from Southern California to Aspen, Colorado, Whitmore returned to theatre, not as a performer, but as president of two theatre companies. While there, she became close friends with singer John Denver and his wife, Annie. Knowing of her tremendous fear of flying, Denver (a pilot) persuaded Whitmore to fly with him. The experience was so exhilarating she was hooked, eventually earning her pilot’s license, flying all kinds of planes (even jets) and hot air balloons. Her love of adventure was stronger than her fear.

‘It’s never too late to be who you are meant to be.’ —Judith Whitmore

After moving back to Southern California, she earned a Master’s Degree in clinical psychology, and opened a practice in Brentwood. But after her children were grown, another dream was emerging: Whitmore wanted to write a novel. Having no idea how to begin, she took classes. “How To Begin Your First Novel” must have been a great class because Come Fly with Me, about a female Lear jet pilot, became a best seller. And it was her first novel.

Whitmore’s passion for performing never waned. When the opportunity arose, she formed a group with her brother and two of her friends. When they learned they could perform at Carnegie Hall, they practiced for eight months. A filmmaker, Carl Borack, made a documentary about the group’s journey, Once Upon a Dream. Now a trio, “Act Three” has performed all over, including The Ritz in Paris.

On Sunday, June 10, Whitmore will give her first solo performance at Vitello’s in Studio City. It is her dream come true. She says, “It’s never too late to be who you are meant to be.”

For more information call Vitello’s at (818) 769-0905