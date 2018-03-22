‘Sneaky Pete’ actor Joseph Lyle Taylor on comedy, playing bad guys and keeping your dignity

By Gail E. Moss

Joseph Lyle Taylor portrays killer Frank Hooper in season two of Amazon’s hit, Sneaky Pete, and he shined as the shady sheriff on Justified. “Bad guys are a lot of fun to play, especially if you can complicate them,” Taylor shares, “But comedy is really fun too.”

His online short film, The Glamour of it All, highlights the hilarity of auditioning and spotlights his comedic chops. Actors will audition for any role, Taylor says of the situation depicted in his film, “You just want to leave with a millimeter of dignity.” Even if it’s in a purple dress.

Yet he’s an accomplished actor with myriad of TV, film and stage credits who studied at Pacific Conservatory of Performing Arts, New York’s Neighborhood Playhouse and with Wynn Handmann at Carnegie Hall. Taylor starred in Tony award-winning Sidemen, and worked with heavy hitters like Christopher Nolan, Woody Allen, Sam Rockwell and Spike Lee (who he was a bit star struck to meet). Impressed with Taylor’s work on Justified, producer Graham Yost asked Taylor to join Sneaky Pete.

This writer asked Taylor, what’s in his future – an Oscar, a Tony or an Emmy? (He plays guitar and writes songs too.) Fun fact: After Girl 6, Prince asked to use Taylor’s voice on the soundtrack, so throw a possible Grammy in the mix too.

His dream project? “If I could do a couple scenes with Meryl Streep, that would be amazing,” Taylor laughs, “Maybe I could play her son and one of us has cancer or something, that would be intense.” He’d also like to get his own show for a couple years. Additionally he collaborated with Bobby Moresco on a feature-length screenplay, Paco and James, and just completed his television pilot, Ascension.

To keep up with Taylor follow him on Twitter @JosephLTaylor.