‘Son of Monsterpalooza’ frightens Burbank Sept. 15-17

Monsterpalooza is an American multigenre convention focusing on horror, creatures and makeup work. The convention takes place every spring, most recently at the Pasadena Convention Center. A smaller offshoot convention, “Son of Monsterpalooza” is held in Burbank—this year Friday, September 15 – Sunday, September 17 at The Marriott Burbank Hotel.

Monsterpalooza draws tens of thousands of attendees and is also visited by various horror celebrities and others from the film industry. Director Guillermo del Toro said on his Twitter that Monsterpalooza is “the monster convention I dreamt could be possible as a kid.” Brian Collins from Birth. Movies. Death. calls it “the best horror convention of all.”

Convention programming includes presentations, panels and workshops. The emphasis is on classic horror, including characters from B movies of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Over the years, guests at Monsterpalooza have included Robert Englund, Kane Hodder, Jennifer Tilly, George Romero, Martin Landau, James Remar, Martial Arts legend Sonny Chiba, Linda Blair and more. –Wikipedia

Visit Monsterpalooza.com/fall for more.