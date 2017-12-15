Spacious apartments make the season bright at Burbank Senior Artists Colony

Residents enjoy holiday cheer and more with exclusive special events

Burbank Senior Artists Colony boasts a changing schedule of entertainment, personal expression and special events exclusively for residents:

Resident Steven Shaw successfully performed his one-man show Lost and Found on December 6 at Theater NEO.

Residents joined Jack Witt’s excursion to the Holiday Fest in Pershing Square on December 9 and enjoyed live music, arts and crafts booths, food, snow and more.

It is not too late to join the Card Making & Memory Page class continuing through Wednesday, December 20. Finish those custom Christmas and Hanukkah cards.

On December 20 plan to attend the annual holiday performance by the talented Beverly Belles.

You can still learn to outsmart your Smart Phone. Cal State student volunteers continue their Tech Help Desk every Wednesday, assisting residents with tricks to decipher their cell phones, computers, iPads and more.

The painting and sketching classes continue on Tuesday afternoons. These classes are popular as resident artists prepare for the post-holiday exhibition showing everyone’s recent, best work.

Chair volleyball fitness continues on Saturdays at 10am for a great core workout.

The Friday night movie nights, acting workshops, art classes and the resident writing groups help you discover your muse at the Colony.

Sunbathe and relax in the beautiful pool. Sharpen your pool playing skills in the billiard room. Challenge your friends to Scrabble and join the drum circle.

Sundays at 5pm enjoy participating in KPFK’s “Experience Talk Radio.”

Refresh your appearance at the convenient onsite salon.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is close to restaurants, shopping and entertainment in Burbank.

The main attractions are bright, spacious apartments. Each one is furnished with modern appliances and walk-in closets. Covered, off-street parking is available to each resident.

Make this your home.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is located at 240 E Verdugo Ave. in Burbank. You can also visit SeniorArtistsColony.com or call (818) 955-9391.

