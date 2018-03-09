Spring has sprung with special events at Burbank Senior Artists Colony

Burbank Senior Artists Colony offers residents an evolving monthly schedule of entertainment, personal expression and special events.

Anticipating the Easter Season, a Creative Arts Gathering for making beautiful paper flowers meets alternate Fridays at 2pm. This group starts March 2, and is run by residents armed with tutorials for collaborative learning.

Want to brush up on your English? Or just make conversation? Beginning on Thursday, March 8 at 3pm a Conversational English class is taught by accomplished ESL teacher and resident Susan Charles.

On Saturday, March 10 their “Excursions with Jack” group ventures to the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising to see this Oscar season’s exhibit of costumes from 2018 Oscar-nominated films.

And on Wednesday, March 21 they will present a multilingual musical performance by Arshag, singing songs in English, Spanish, Armenian and Russian while accompanying himself on guitar.

Their popular Poetry class continues on Wednesdays at 10am with Oshea.

Is your smartphone challenging your self-esteem? The technology help class is for you. It continues on Saturday mornings at 10am. Residents can get questions answered and gain practical help in managing phones, computers and tablets.

Chair volleyball core fitness meets on Saturdays.

Residents express themselves and socialize at art classes, acting workshops and resident writing groups at the Burbank Senior Artists Colony.

Remember, Friday is movie night. Or swim in the beautiful pool. Sharpen your billiards skills. Test your wits on Scrabble Tuesdays. Join the drum circle. Try a new look in their beauty salon

The Colony is close to Burbank restaurants, shopping and entertainment..

Make the Burbank Senior Artists Colony your new home. Each apartment is furnished with modern appliances and walk-in closets. Off-street parking is provided for every tenant.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is located at 240 E Verdugo Ave. in Burbank. You can visit them online at SeniorArtistsColony.com or call (818) 955-9391.