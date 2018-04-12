Spring into your ‘Thing’ with Feef Mooney’s Music for Life Coaching!

While snow pummels the Midwest, Los Angeles is green, full of blossoms, hummingbirds and opportunities to sing and play in our gorgeous California Spring!

Feef Mooney’s Music for Life Coaching offers you chances to get back to your own music, be it lessons in guitar, beginning piano, bass, ukulele, banjo or voice. Study and refine your songwriting skills. Rehearse your repertoire with a fellow musician. Record your songs and your favorite covers.

‘A good coach makes the difference between achieving and just dreaming.’

—Feef Mooney

Best of all, Mooney is in the process of organizing opportunities for you to play live and locally! “I’d really like to organize a Saturday music hang, where friends could gather to have drinks and listen to performers, in a quiet intimate sort of venue, with happy hour prices, good food and a feeling of belonging, a kind of Cheers place!,” she says.

If you are in a rut, and desperate to reconnect with your own music, remember: It’s Spring! Time to spring into action. Time to start something new. Set goals that are realistic and exciting.

“Making music is often not a ‘me thing’ but a ‘we thing!’” reflects Mooney, formerly signed to Universal Music. “I have been there myself. A good coach makes the difference between achieving and just dreaming!”

Call or text Feef Mooney at (323) 251-1215, email feefmooney@gmail.com or visit MusicForLifeCoaching.com for information.