St. Charles 34th Annual Festival is finally here! Rides, games and chance to win $10,000 cash April 27 – 29 in North Hollywood

The St. Charles 34th Annual Festival will be held Friday, April 27 through Sunday, April 29 on the St. Charles School grounds in North Hollywood.

You won’t want to miss this fun-filled family event featuring giant rides, kiddie rides, games, prizes and a chance to win $10,000 cash! Plan to visit the ever-popular face painting booth and see the latest Golden Girls handmade items. There will also be a fabulous silent auction plus a live auction on Sunday at 3pm with guest celebrity auctioneer Fritz Coleman. Friday night will feature the Student Talent Show at 6pm and there will be great music all weekend long.

Arrive hungry because the festival is offering delicious foods from around the world. You will not be able to resist the Bake Booth, Mexican food, Asian cuisine, African American and Italian cooking and the traditional fair food of hamburgers, hot dogs, chili fries and funnel cake.

And what would the festival be without prizes? You can win cool prizes and have lots of fun playing at the game booths. You can also take a chance with the raffle prizes of 1st prize $10,000 cash; 2nd prize of $5,000 cash; 3rd prize will be a $500 gift card to Generales and Generales jewelry store in Toluca Lake. The raffle drawing will be held Sunday night.

The fun continues by purchasing a wristband for unlimited ride use on Saturday between the hours of 12pm and 6pm. The bands are $30 a piece or $25 presale. Wristbands are also available on Sunday between the hours of 12pm to 8pm for $35. There is no presale on the Sunday wristbands.

So come and visit St. Charles and enjoy great family fun!

The St. Charles Festival runs Friday, April 27, 6pm-11pm; Saturday, April 28, 12pm-11pm; and Sunday, April 29, 11am-8pm. St. Charles School is located at 10850 Moorpark St., at the corner of Moorpark St. and Lankershim Blvd., in North Hollywood. Call (818) 766-3838 for more information.