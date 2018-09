St. Charles Annual “White Elephant” Rummage Sale will be held Saturday, October 6 and Sunday, October 7 from 8am to 6pm. The location is St. Charles Social Center AKA Gallagher Hall, 10830 Moorpark St. (near Lankershim) in North Hollywood.

For sale will be art, books, furniture, jewelry, knick-knacks, china and more. All proceeds benefit St. Charles Elementary School.

For more information email Gretchen Schreck at kdss@aol.com or call (818) 766-3838.