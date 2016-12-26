St. Charles Festival ‘Friendship Sunday Kick-Off Breakfast’ celebrates 33 years of fun on April 23

By the staff of St. Charles Parish

The 33rd Annual St. Charles Parish Festival is coming soon with many new exciting additions and starting off the big event will be the “Friendship Sunday Kick-Off Breakfast” on Sunday, April 23rd.

The Knights of Columbus will be serving breakfast, 8:30am-1pm, in the St. Charles Parish Social Center. This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase pre-sale ride tickets and Saturday wristbands at a discount and raffle tickets.

The 33rd Annual St. Charles Festival will be held on Friday, April 28th (6pm-11pm); Saturday, April 29th (12pm-11pm) and Sunday, April 30th (11am-8 pm). Plan to attend this fun-filled event for the whole family. The festival will feature game booths, rides, major raffles, silent/live auction, our favorite Golden Girls handmade items, and last but not least-delicious foods from around the world! Friday night will feature a Student Talent Show at 6pm.

To celebrate we are pleased to offer as our Grand 1st prize – $10,000 (ten thousand dollars) cash; 2nd prize is $5,000 (five thousand dollars) cash; 3rd prize is a $500 gift card from Generales & Generales Fine Jewelers in Toluca Lake.

Be sure to buy your raffle ticket books and turn them in at the “Friendship Sunday Kick-Off Breakfast” on April 23rd. If you return the stubs of two books along with $100 by that date, you will receive another bonus book absolutely free!

Our silent auction chairpersons have done a fabulous job and have been working extremely hard to bring you the most exciting gifts possible including sports memorabilia, vacation trips, dinners, art work and many other interesting items making the silent auction a must see venue at the festival. Sunday will feature a Live Auction with celebrity guest Fritz Coleman at 3:30pm.

Pre-sale ride tickets and wristbands will be available at the Friendship Sunday “Kick-Off Breakfast” on April 23rd, at the Parish Social Center and Monday, April 24th through Thursday, April 27th, at the school office between 9am-3pm (closed between 12pm-1pm). The pre-sale ride tickets are offered at the rate of 20 tickets for $15. Tickets at the festival will be 20 tickets for $20 and 50 tickets for $40. Wristbands for unlimited ride use on April 29th, between 12pm-6pm, will also be available at the “Kick-Off Breakfast.” The regular price for a wristband is $30 on the festival grounds or $25 pre-sale. Wristbands for unlimited ride use on April 30th, 11am-8pm, will be $35 and only available on the festival grounds. There is no pre-sale for Sunday wristbands.

So bring the entire family to feast at the “Friendship Sunday Kick-Off Breakfast” and we hope to see you all at the Festival to help celebrate 33 years of great family fun!

St. Charles is located at the corner of Moorpark St. and Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood. Call (818) 766-3838 for more information.