‘Stayin’ Alive’ Grammy salute to the Bee Gees airs April 16 on CBS

Bee Gees co-founder Barry Gibb to perform medley of hits

The 40th anniversary of the soundtrack to the hit film Saturday Night Fever will be celebrated with an all-star TV special— Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute To The Music Of The Bee Gees—on Sunday, April 16th (8-10pm, ET/ PT) on CBS.

Andra Day, Celine Dion, DNCE, Nick Jonas, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder pay tribute to five-time Grammy winners and Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients the Bee Gees.

Seven-time Grammy winner and Bee Gees co-founder Barry Gibb will perform a selection of hits from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack which won Album Of The Year at the 21st Annual Grammys and was inducted into their Hall Of Fame in 2004.

The tribute special also features appearances by Cynthia Erivo, John Travolta and Wilmer Valderrama.