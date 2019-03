The Storytellers bring their soulful folk harmonies, acoustic sensibilities, soaring grooves, substantive storytelling and their own hippie, happy magic to Altadena this Sunday, March 17 to benefit The Coffee Gallery Backstage located at 2029 N. Lake Ave. in Altadena.

The show begins at 2pm. Tickets to the benefit are priced at $20 with all proceeds going to the venue. Seating is limited and reservations are strongly suggested by calling (626) 798-6236.

More at storytellersband.com.