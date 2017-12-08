Storytime and watercolor painting with ‘The Little Mermaid’ in Toluca Lake

Mon., Dec. 11, 6pm-7pm at Olivia’s Dollhouse Tea Room

Have your little ones come dressed as their favorite princess, prince or however they like.

Olivia’s Ariel will read and sing her story to them. Participation is encouraged. Then they will paint watercolor with Ariel and take home their craft.

$15 per child. Plenty of street parking. You must RSVP to attend. Call (727) 992-6170 or email oliviastearoomtolucalake@gmail.com.

Olivia’s Dollhouse Tea Room is located at 10701 Riverside Dr., Unit B, in Toluca Lake.

