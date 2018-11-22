Studio City Neighborhood Council hosts free Luminaria Festival at Campo de Cahuenga Sun., Dec. 2

In celebration of the holiday season, the Cultural Affairs Committee of the Studio City Neighborhood Council will host a free Luminaria Festival on Sunday, December 2 from 3pm to 7pm at Campo de Cahuenga in Studio City.

The event includes entertainment, tours of the Campo, children’s activities and refreshments, as it recognizes the western and Spanish past of the Campo de Cahuenga.

To celebrate the season, the Campo will be decorated with beautiful luminarias. Friends of the Studio City Library will read children’s stories, Campo de Cahuenga will be offering oral history tours and entertainers will perform during the event.

For further information visit the SCNC website at StudioCityNC.org. Campo de Cahuenga is located at 3919 Lankershim Blvd. in Studio City. Free parking is available in the Campo de Cahuenga parking lot or the MTA parking lot with a free slip that can be printed from the Studio City Neighborhood Council website.