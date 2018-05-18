Stylish ‘Mother of the Year’ Rachel Zoe celebrated at BevHills luncheon

The annual Mother’s Day luncheon for the Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies (affectionately known as the ABCS) lauded a trio of celebrities on May 9. Plus, it honored a room full of women who are true heroes and should be celebrated for surviving cancer themselves or helping others in the battle.

The afternoon put the spotlight on stylish entrepreneur Rachel Zoe with the Mother of the Year Award. Celebrity Rehab’s Dr. Drew Pinsky received the ABCS’ first Father of the Year Award. And TV personality/realtor Mercedes Javid got the coveted Woman of Achievement Award.

(Rachel) Zoe explained that almost everyone in her immediate family had been diagnosed with breast cancer and/or prostate cancer…

The gathering at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills was fun thanks to actress-comedian Kym Whitley returning to emcee the benefit for breast and prostate cancer research funds.

“Without a doubt, Dr. Drew, Rachel Zoe, and Mercedes Javid are three prominent advocates for health and wellness in our community,” said Gloria E. Gebbia, the dynamo in charge as president of the ABCS for 21 years. “We are deeply grateful for their commitment to our mission to find a cure for breast and prostate cancer in our time. We are making a difference.”

“Cancer has touched all of our lives,” acknowledged event co-chairs Beverly Cohen and Sheri Rosenblum, who welcomed and thanked all the organization’s supporters. Since their founding in 1990, they have raised about $16 million for research at the John Wayne Cancer Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center.

Patrick Wayne, chairman of the board at John Wayne Cancer Institute and son of the legendary John Wayne, said, “Thanks to the ABCS we are able to continue groundbreaking discoveries in cancer research, while building the next generation of leaders in the fight against cancer.”

Stunning Rachel Zoe accepted her Mother of the Year Award from her husband of 20 years, Rodger Berman. He bragged that they have been together for 27 years, and are business partners, best friends, and dedicated parents to their sons, Skyler and Kaius. The young boys were on hand to cheer for their mom when she said, “Of all the awards I’ve gotten, Mother of the Year is my favorite.”

Zoe explained that almost everyone in her immediate family had been diagnosed with breast cancer and/or prostate cancer, including her mother, father, grandmother and aunts. “That is why I am committed to fight the fight with all of you.”

Zoe started her career as a stylist revolutionizing the styling business and inspiring future generations of stylists. Then she became an entrepreneur and author renowned for her effortless take on glamour. As a designer, Zoe shows off her fashion savvy as creative director of the Rachel Zoe Collection.

The Father of the Year Award was presented to Dr. Drew by his dear friend Dr. Timothy Wilson. Dr. Drew revealed he is a prostate cancer survivor. “I am seven years post diagnosis and five years post robotic radical prostatectomy,” he said. Clearly moved by his Father of the Year honor, he humbly noted the award should go to his wife for taking care of him and their triplets, Paulina, Jordan and Douglas.

Well known for his reality series Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, and the nationally syndicated radio show Loveline for over 32 years, he is also a practicing physician, Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Addiction Medicine. Currently, Dr. Drew is the host and health and wellness advocate of KABC’s Dr. Drew Midday Live.

The Woman of Achievement Award went to Mercedes Javid, a strong advocate of mammograms and early detection. When Mercedes said, “As women, we always put ourselves last, and we have to learn to take care of ourselves,” there was an ovation. Javid is a successful L.A. realtor, and stars in Season 7 of the Bravo series The Shahs of Sunset. On the show and on her social media platforms, Mercedes unabashedly promotes challenging topics such as body positivity and women’s confidence. She encourages all to take actions to better their lives and those around them. She supports various cancer awareness campaigns including Stand up to Cancer and Babes for Boobs.

