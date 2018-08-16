Summer is in high gear at Burbank Senior Artists Colony

Residents of Burbank Senior Artists Colony have access to an evolving monthly schedule of entertainment, personal expression and special events, tailored to residents’ tastes and talents.

The Healthy Rhythms Drum Circle played on August 9. Residents contributed to a great group activity while Brad Anderson demonstrated the health benefits of drumming.

Excursions with Jack visited the Little Tokyo Tanabata Star Festival on August 11.

Their Wednesday, August 15 Social Hour features returning popular singer, Dan Olivo. Fans say his Sinatra/Rat Pack set is a must-see event.

Are you old enough to participate in the Anti-Aging Exercise Group? If so, join them every Monday at 11:30am.

Join the Tuesday Standing Chair Yoga group with Susan at 10am. Then on Fridays at 10:30am, Yoga teacher Erin continues her group which is a combination of mat and chair adapted yoga for all fitness levels.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony doesn’t offer a stretching and sketching class yet. But Tuesday’s group, Sketching and Painting for all skill levels, is taught by Polet.

Oshea’s popular Poetry class continues Wednesdays at 10am. Water Aerobics meets at the pool Monday evenings at 6pm.

Katherine’s Technology Help Desk meets each Wednesday at 1pm.

Don’t forget the Wednesday Social Hour and Saturday movie nights.

Residents collaborate at art classes, acting workshops and resident writing groups at the Colony.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony can be your new home. All apartments come with modern appliances and walk-in closets. Off-street parking is available to residents. Shopping and entertainment are close walking distance from the Colony.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is located at 240 E Verdugo Ave. in Burbank. You can also visit SeniorArtistsColony.com or call (818) 955-9391.