Summertime is activity time at the Burbank Senior Artists Colony

By John K. Adams

Burbank Senior Artists Colony promotes a weekly schedule of on- and off-site entertainment and personal expression exclusively for residents. The calendar is updated monthly for special events.

If you missed the 4th of July BBQ with a live Beatles cover band, you also missed plenty of hot dogs, drinks and dancing.

July has two Neo Ensemble Theatre readings – comedies China Smoke, on Wednesday, July 5 and Something Dark on Wednesday, July 19, 7pm. Refreshments are always provided.

For a great upper body and core workout, try the new chair volleyball fitness every Thursday at 2pm.

Attend their Healthy Cooking Class on Saturday, July 22, using fruits, veggies and herbs grown in the Colony garden.

Their Summer Water Aerobics class with fitness instructor Jack Witt will resume Thursday, July 20. On Fridays, Standing and Chair Yoga fitness class will return in mid-August.

Various fitness classes, Friday night movie nights, Sunday afternoon acting workshops, weekly art classes and the resident writing groups compete for your free time here.

Sunbathe and chill out in the beautiful pool or compete in the billiard room. Challenge your friends on Scrabble night. Play in the drum circle.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is also short blocks from restaurants, shopping and off-site entertainment in downtown Burbank. Freshen-up your look at their on-site salon. Wednesday social hours give residents another chance to meet and relax.

Expand your abilities in water color, sketching and painting with Poulet and jewelry making. Enjoy the Colony’s own art museum featuring everyone’s (and your) best work.

The spacious and bright apartments are the main attraction here. Each apartment is furnished with modern appliances and walk-in closets.

Make this your homespace. Covered, off-street parking is accessible for all residents.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is located at 240 E Verdugo Ave. in Burbank. Visit SeniorArtistsColony.com or call (818) 955-9391.