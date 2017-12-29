Sun Valley teacher presents stewardship project and lessons at Environmental Institute

Kimberly Cisneros, a science teacher at Sun Valley Middle School presents summaries of the stewardship project implemented with her students and lessons she developed this semester at the three all-Saturday Environmental Institute held at and sponsored by LADWP and MWD. A total of 26 teachers in grades 4-12 mainly from schools within the city of Los Angeles and LAUSD participated. In addition, other sponsors included the California Dept. of Water Resources and the California Environmental Education Foundation.

33 total views, 0 views today