Synthesize the best Christmas classics with Moose with a Scarf’s ‘A Very Synthy Christmas’

Holiday music release by composer/conductor blends tradition with tech

Need to juice up your hustle while baking cookies or step up the beat to your egg nog? Jazz up your moves while wrapping that mountain of presents? Add a flourish to your Christmas cards? Love them or not, Christmas songs are everywhere! But this reimagining of some old favorites will brighten your Yuletide.

Electronic musician and composer Moose with a Scarf (alias Anthony Sabatino) comes to your rescue with his new album, A Very Synthy Christmas. This energetic and entertaining collection will make those Christmas errands seem to disappear in a flash.

Featuring covers of eight Christmas classics, the album is split about evenly between instrumentals and vocals. Each song is performed with wit and upbeat style and, as composer Sabatino says, the album contains “…weird electronic versions of classic Christmas songs!”

Weird, or simply fun, Sabatino’s fresh take on “Sugar Moose Fairy” is true to the original and maintains that aura of magic. While “White Moosemas” departs significantly from the familiar standard, Sabatino’s witty rendition might just make this track a new favorite. Close your eyes while listening to “Ukrainian Moose Carol” to experience the next best thing to a midnight sleigh ride.

Sabatino is best known for his prolific output of movie and video game soundtracks. These virtuoso, if slightly manic performances, might encourage the uninitiated to explore his catalogue further.

“A Very Synthy Christmas” can be found on Spotify, iTunes, Bandcamp and other online retailers. Also visit MooseScarf.com for Moose with a Scarf and Hyperurl.co/lmoggg for “A Very Synthy Christmas.”