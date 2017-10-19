Tail-wagging winners at ‘American Humane Hero Dog Awards’ airing on Hallmark Channel Thurs., Oct. 26

The American Humane Hero Dog Awards was a joyous and tearful occasion as courageous canines grabbed the spotlight for the most wonderful awards show ever created to celebrate mankind’s best friend. The 7th annual Hero Dog Awards is sponsored by the Lois Pope LIFE Foundation, and will air Thursday, October 26 at 8pm on the Hallmark Channel.

All the finalists for the Hero Dog Awards were “winners” at the event taped at the Beverly Hilton last month. On hand there were dogs from across the country to represent various categories: Search and Rescue Dog—Luca; Guide Dog—Pierce; Law Enforcement Dog—Ice; Therapy Dog—Aladdin; Military Dog—Adak; Service Dog—Atlas; and Emerging Hero Dog—Abigail, who emerged with the “Top Dog” award.

Named this year’s “American Hero Dog,” Abigail, a one-year-old pit mix, was a victim of dog fighting with deep scars and an ear missing. But that stray emerged with a “mission” to be an example of overcoming the terrible injuries inflicted on her. Abigail uses her public platform on social media to teach forgiveness and bring awareness to the importance of ending dog fighting. For her extraordinary bravery and good works, Abigail won the American Humane Hero Dog Awards’ “Emerging Hero Dog” category for ordinary dogs that do extraordinary things. And now she’s the top Hero Dog.

Almost one million people voted for the 2017 Hero Dog, along with an expert panel of celebrity animal lovers and dog experts. Abigail’s story spotlights the remarkable ways dogs are capable of forgiveness and moving on to do good things for others even when they themselves were in need of help.

Hosts for the Hero Dog Awards were television and film star James Denton (of Desperate Housewives fame, and now starring on Hallmark’s series The Good Witch) and model and animal advocate Beth Stern. Both said they were tremendously moved by all the dogs and the people who champion them. Also impressed by the heroic hounds were the celebrity presenters including Kellie Martin, Josie Bissett, Danielle Fishel, Vivica Fox, Daisy Fuentes, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bailee Madison, Debbie Matenopolous, Cameron Mathison, Brandon McMillan, Barbara Niven, Alexa and Carolos Penavega, Mark Steines, Alison Sweeney, Courtney Thorne-Smith, Alicia Witte and more.

Lacey Chabert (Party of Five) was there to brag about her beautiful new baby girl and her rescue dog. Lacey told this reporter she’ll also be cooking up sweets and holiday romance in The Sweetest Christmas, a new Hallmark Channel movie premiering Saturday, November 11. And Danica McKellar (The Wonder Years) was boasting about her role as a woman who repairs a fractured family over the holidays in Coming Home for Christmas airing Saturday, November 18 on Hallmark.

Adding to the fun with our furry friends, comics Jay Leno and Billy Crystal provided delightful pre-taped video skits for the Hero Dog Awards. Singer Richard Marx provided the lead musical performances. Before the show, the audience was treated to the artistry of The Alex Donner Band and a special appearance by Hallmark Channel’s Goodwill Ambassador Happy the Dog.

Heroes who save and keep our pets healthy all year round were also honored, and this year vet Dr. Patricia Canchola and vet tech Jeni Hudson proved that behind every hero pet is a hero vet or vet tech. Plus American Humane bestowed its Global Humanitarian Award to Wolfgang Kiessling for his lifetime efforts to protect and preserve the remarkable and endangered creatures of the earth.

The Hero Dog Awards were created to celebrate the powerful relationship between dogs and people as well as recognize the extraordinary acts of heroism performed by ordinary dogs. Tune in Thursday, October 26 on the family and pet friendly Hallmark Channel.

Margie Barron is a member of the Television Critics Association and has written for a variety of top publications for more than 35 years, and is half of the husband and wife writing team of Margie and Frank Barron.

