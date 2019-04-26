Tallyrand’s 60th party is open to the dining public

Tallyrand Restaurant warmly invites you to join us for our 60th anniversary celebration on Tuesday, April 30th!

By the staff of

Tallyrand Restaurant

Tallyrand was founded by Al and Delores Thomas in 1959, when they came to California with $5,000 and a dream to open their own restaurant. They chose the name “Tallyrand” after perusing a cookbook from San Francisco’s iconic St. Francis Hotel.

One of their favorite dishes was a traditional old-world recipe: a French soup named after 19th-century statesman Charles Maurice de Talleyrand. From the very beginning, they prided themselves on serving fresh, homemade food and making their guests feel like family.

Today, their children Karen and Mark oversee a crew of over 50 staff members, many of whom have worked here together for over 30 years.

To celebrate our 60th year serving Burbank, we’re taking our prices way back! Our Hot Turkey Sandwich, made famous by TV host Huell Howser, will be just $3.60 from 11am to 3pm, dine-in only. Our coffee will also be just 10 cents a cup all day. At 1pm, we’ll celebrate with cake and a ceremony with local dignitaries.

We are so thankful to our dedicated staff and loyal customers for their friendships and the memories we’ve shared over the years. Tallyrand wouldn’t be the place it is today without the incredible community of people that makes it so special. We look forward to serving Burbank for many years to come.

We’re excited to celebrate this momentous occasion with you!

The Tallyrand Restaurant is located at 1700 W Olive Ave. in Burbank. Call (818) 846-9904.