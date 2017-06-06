Television Critics Association honors the medium’s best shows and performers

Who praises what the critics say? There’s no doubt that everyone who attended the annual Television Critics Association’s TCA Awards was praising the choices that honored TV’s best. The awards held at the Beverly Hilton on August 5 can be seen as a harbinger for the Television Academy’s upcoming 69th Emmy Awards, airing this Sunday, September 17 on CBS.

It was clear that the stellar ensemble of NBC’s breakout hit This Is Us adored the critics who embraced the fascinating family drama as the Outstanding New Program for the 2016-17 season. Castmates Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan and Chrissy Metz were on hand along with their producers mixing and mingling with the critics. The acclaimed show has been nominated for 11 Emmy Awards, and Gerald McRaney has already won his Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. Okay, one down—10 to go!

The Television Critics Association’s event honoring the best shows and performers of the year was a fun affair, made more fabulous with Kristin Chenoweth as host of the awards ceremony. One of the many highlights from the evening was Kristin singing several songs including “For Good” from the musical Wicked. The TV, movie and stage actress did it as a duet with Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), who surprised everyone with his soulful vocals.

Chenoweth had a lot of surprises starting with her grand entrance on stage appearing in a red robe from The Handmaid’s Tale. The Hulu series starring Elisabeth Moss won two TCA Awards: for Outstanding Achievement in Drama and Program of the Year. “I’ve always wanted to work on a show my children could watch. This isn’t it,” noted executive producer Bruce Miller about the dystopian thriller based on Margaret Atwood’s novel.

There was a heartfelt moment when Carrie Coon made TCA history when she won the Individual Achievement in Drama for two different roles, in HBO’s The Leftovers and FX’s Fargo. Coon modestly said, “I feel like I cheated by being on two truly exceptional shows.” Carrie was a standout as the tech-challenged police chief Gloria Burgle in Fargo, along with playing the emotionally resilient Nora Durst in The Leftovers. Cheering for Coon was her husband, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts (August, Osage County).

Executive producer and star Reese Witherspoon was on hand when HBO’s Big Little Lies won for outstanding miniseries. Reese showed her comedy side by reading a note from fellow executive producer Nicole Kidman while humorously imitating Kidman’s Australian accent.

ABC’s Speechless was honored for youth programming, accepted by creator Scott Silveri; ESPN’s O.J.: Made in America was honored in the news and information category; and A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath won for reality programming. Seinfeld was honored with the heritage award with former NBC chief Warren Littlefield accepting.

A well-deserved Career Achievement award went to Ken Burns who has been making truly meaningful films for more than 30 years. Burns was on a cross country tour promoting The Vietnam War, the 10-part, 18-hour documentary film series, directed by Burns and Lynn Novick, premiering Sunday, September 17 on PBS. But Ken taped his heartfelt thanks to the critics who he saw just a few days earlier announcing a treasure trove of upcoming projects including a spotlight on the roots and impact of Country Music, coming in 2019 on PBS.

FX’s Atlanta won two awards for Outstanding Achievement In Comedy, and the Individual Achievement In Comedy Award for series star, producer and creator Donald Glover. Ultra-likable and talented Donald (who got his start on NBC’s Community) was off shooting the new Star Wars movie, so he sent series writer Stephen Glover, who said his brother was “in a galaxy far, far away.”

Margie Barron is a member of the Television Critics Association and has written for a variety of top publications for more than 35 years, and is half of the husband and wife writing team of Margie and Frank Barron.