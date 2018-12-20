The 5-star Chewton Glen a Shangri-La in New Forest, Hampshire, England

JACKIE: A few days after my birthday, David flew off to England, to his own private paradise…too cold for me, but I wished him well. Happily, it went very well, he went to Chewton Glen on the coast of England.

Hotelier Andrew Stembridge, still looking like a school boy – albeit at the head of his class!

DAVID: 56 years ago, I discovered what has become my own personal magical place. Unlike Brigadoon, it doesn’t disappear when I leave, it continues to grow and flourish, but I still believe it waits for my return. My Shangri-La is called Chewton Glen, and I first visited this superb 5-Star country house resort in New Milton, Hampshire, United Kingdom, when my first wife, Estelle, and I took our sons, 12-year-old Adam and 10-year-old Dean, on their first Grand Tour of England driving from Edinburgh into Wales through The Lake District, The Cotswolds, the New Forest (actually new in the year 1079) and finally London.

In 1972, Chewton Glen was owned by Mrs. and Mrs. Martin Scan who had revolutionized the industry six years earlier by introducing luxury touches to their hotel – precious name brand toiletries for example.

My next visit was on my only free weekend while producing a 1978 TV movie, Tourist, in London. Mr. Scan apologized that his hotel was fully booked, but offered me complimentary use of his own apartment at Chewton Glen while he and his wife were off to ski in Switzerland. I was met at the rail station by Scan’s chauffeur, Geoff, in full uniform, who was at my disposal for the weekend. We covered the Forest and beyond, towns like Lymington, Brockenhurst, Christchurch, Winchester, Salisbury, Bournemouth – villages like Beaulieu, Burley, Minstead, Milford on Sea – Google them, and fall in love. I did!

I have returned almost every year since then. It’s the first place I took Jackie when we were married 15 years ago. She also fell in love with Chewton Glen – and with one of the innovations produced by the extraordinary man left in charge when the Scans sold the property, Managing Director Andrew Stembridge. Jackie is mad about the man and his beyond-belief spa, a place of paradise. Chewton Glen’s current owners have lived up to their reputation for property genius by approving Andrew’s frequent plans for expansion. After the spa came the Tree House accommodations where guests could live in absolute luxury safe above the forest on the 130 acre property.

Early during my recent three-week stay at a house on the front of the sea in Milford, I was treated to lunch with Andrew at his latest improvement to Chewton Glen (proving you can gild the multi-awarded lily)–The Kitchen, a large building near the entrance to the grounds which houses an excellent restaurant, more casual but just as good as the resort’s formal dining room – and a Cookery School. The public, as well as Chewton guests, can attend hands-on cooking classes of varying types and lengths, under the expert guidance of famous TV chefs. And the prices, like those in the adjoining restaurant, are exceedingly reasonable.

As Andrew explained, the proximity of school and restaurant, both visible and audible to one another, create an atmosphere of camaraderie and entertainment. Spot on!

This kind of vision has advanced Andrew’s career to his current management beyond Chewton Glen to other of the stellar holdings of the Iconic Luxury Hotels – the 14th century coaching inn, The Lygon Arms in Broadway (where I stayed with family during our aforementioned Grand Tour) recently emerged from a two-year renovation – the storied Cliveden House, also lovingly renovated (where Meghan Markle and her mother stayed before their Royal Wedding, and where I stayed and will report on my next column). Andrew also manages 11 Cadogan Gardens in London (where I hope to stay with Jackie on our next trip over).

All this with the help of Andrew’s Wonder Woman, his Personal Assistant, Kathleen Pharoah (incredibly efficient, warm, lovely, indispensable, and I am proud to say—my friend!).

So – that’s Andrew Stembridge the hotelier, but what about the personal? He is an avid supporter of the community, often lectures at Bournemouth University, has completed the London Marathon twice raising £16,000 for local charities, and the London to Paris Cycle Challenge raising another like amount for charity, and this year joined 30 fellow cyclists in the London to Reims (a very long way!) to raise another £45,000 for charity.

Happily he does relax and smells the roses with his lovely wife Alison and his 14-year-old son Harry and 12-year-old daughter Charlotte. Hold on, even at home he doesn’t sit too still – he runs most every morning with his chocolate Lab, Hamish. Way to go, Andrew! You’ve got the world on a spring!

Jackie Joseph-Lawrence is a writer and actress best known for her TV roles as Alan Brady’s niece Jackie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” the voice of Melody in the animated “Josie and the Pussycats” and as Jackie Parker on “The Doris Day Show.” David Lawrence is a writer/producer responsible for TV series episodes of “Mash” and “That’s Hollywood” along with movies and mini-series including “Highjacking of the Achille Lauro” and “Helen Keller: The Miracle Continues.” The couple write regularly about travel for The Tolucan Times.