The best of us is on NBC’s ‘This Is Us’

Sometimes life will surprise you. That’s the theme of NBC’s series “This Is Us” which premiered last fall earning widespread acclaim.

The family drama sprinkled with heartwarming humor is surprising viewers and critics alike with a flawless cast that fulfills the incredible storytelling. The show makes you feel good and is filled with hope and optimism—and isn’t that a great idea these days to bring out the best in us.

This Is Us tells the stories of a young couple, Rebecca and Jack, (Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia) who become parents and raise three children. The siblings grow up and take different paths: one becomes an actor (Justin Hartley) who is successful but wants more in his life; his sister (Chrissy Metz) is struggling with her weight and with finding happiness in her life; and the adopted son becomes a successful family man (Sterling K. Brown) whose world changes when he meets his birth father. All their stories are told with the timelines jumping around skillfully showing how moments in their past affect their futures. There are other great characters, such as Dr. K (Gerald McRaney), who intertwine with the family in curious ways.

Creator/executive producer Dan Fogelman (Pixar’s Cars, Galavant) deserves credit for being so ambitious, jumping around in time to explore the journey of a family and their growth as part of the human condition. The show is authentic as it presents slices of real life that we can relate to and embrace, unashamed of sentimentality.

The Television Critics Association’s winter press tour is currently underway and NBC took the opportunity to show the visiting TV writers from across the U.S. and Canada a special upcoming episode of This Is Us. It had many of the journalists teary at the end, this reporter included. After the screening, there was a reception and an opportunity to chat with some of the stars and producers.

Mandy Moore is refreshing as the mother as she ages from pregnant young wife, to mother of three, to grandmother, back and forth throughout the storytelling. Mandy, 32, received a Golden Globe nomination for her performance. Chrissy Metz, 36, who plays her daughter, also received a Golden Globe nomination.

Mandy explained, “Not being a mother myself I’m just really honored to have the opportunity to play a role like this. It’s such a rich and colorful character. A complex woman. I’ve come to expect that every episode there will be tears one way or another. There’s always joy and sorrow at different moments in our lives. That’s what our show is about.”

Praising the young performers who play her kids on the show, Mandy said, “They are so professional. And having done 15 episodes at this point, we’re all comfortable with each other, and we’ve bonded like a family in a way.”

This reporter interviewed Mandy when she was a pop star, about 15 when she had the big hit “Candy.” The pretty young singer/ songwriter had tremendous maturity back then and aspired to becoming a respected actress. She went on to star in A Walk to Remember, was featured in The Princess Diaries, and did some series television. She also was the voice of Rapunzel in Disney’s Tangled, written by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

“This is my dream job. I don’t think it will get any better. I am unbelievably spoiled now. I’m a big believer that things happen for a reason and I could not be more thrilled to be part of this incredible cast,” Mandy said about getting the role of Rebecca in This Is Us and telling the stories that will bring tears to your eyes.

Margie Barron is a member of the Television Critics Association and has written for a variety of top publications for more than 35 years. Among her credits: being featured in the movie “Alligator” and being half of the husband and wife writing team of Margie and Frank Barron.