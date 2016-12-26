‘The Highwaymen Live’ from Ron Kurtz and 3,000 Miles Off-Broadway Productions at El Portal Theatre

‘Highwaymen’ among rocking tribute shows in NoHo March 3-4

There has been a cornucopia of fantastic tribute concerts at the historic El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood entertaining crowds over the past couple of years. And there are more rocking feel-good shows coming this season, including The Highwaymen Live on the El Portal’s Main Stage, Friday, March 3rd and Saturday, March 4th.

It is a tribute to a trio of country music superstars: Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash—with Michael Moore, August Manley and Philip Bauer, respectively, making up The Highwaymen band and featuring their crossover super-hits, “Ring of Fire,” “Always On My Mind,” “Good Ol’ Boys,” “Mama, Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys,” “On the Road Again” and many more.

This awesome show, along with the recent Faces of the King, award-winning tribute to Elvis, and other memorable performances are presented by 3,000 Miles Off-Broadway Productions with Ron Kurtz as the guy who keeps the music from the legends alive.

Kurtz enjoys producing shows that provide an audience with a great experience. “Audiences want to hear the music that reminds them of their youth, conjure up wild memories and relive the good times they had,” he said. Kurtz reported that the key ingredient that goes into presenting a great show is talent.

“It’s always about the talent that steps into the spotlight. A lot of our shows are tributes to iconic entertainers, and the fans want to hear their favorite artists as they remember them at their peak. Some artists are no longer touring. Some are dead. But we bring them back so the fans can be thrilled again, and for that to happen we make sure we have the most incredible performers on stage.”

Kurtz is a dynamic producer behind the scenes who got his start in college when he was asked to join a band. He recalled, “I told them the only instrument I could play was the cash register, so I became the group’s manager. The key to that job was a line from ‘The Music Man’—‘You’ve got to know the territory.’”

He discovered the more performers on the bill with a band, the bigger the crowds, so he started packaging the shows like the first big Ontario Motor Speedway concert. He discovered Otis Day and the Knights (of Animal House fame) and managed them.

He has produced shows across the U.S. and overseas, presenting concerts with top stars, plus the monumental “30th Anniversary of Rock’n Roll” show in Las Vegas “which has never been done before,” Kurtz noted. “It’s like that line from ‘The A-Team’—“I love it when a plan comes together.”

His shows have found a great home at the El Portal Theatre, and Kurtz said, “With my offices in Burbank, I’ve done shows all around the world, and one of my great discoveries is the El Portal. It’s absolutely the jewel of the Valley so I will continue bringing shows there, keeping the legends alive.”

El Portal Theatre is a historic landmark in the San Fern

ando Valley located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the heart of North Hollywood's NoHo Arts District.