The importance of taking climate action

The day after Thanksgiving, the federal government released the Fourth National Climate Assessment report, detailing the potential impacts of climate change across every sector of American society. It doesn’t take a scientist to conclude the report was released on a long holiday weekend to de emphasize its findings.

The report found that the effects of climate change area already being felt in communities across the country, including more frequent and intense extreme weather and climate-related events. But it also says that projections of future catastrophe could change if society works to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and “to adapt to the changes that will occur.”

Even if we can’t expect the current administration to change in the face of this stark reality, Los Angeles can play its part and show leadership by taking concrete climate action. This isn’t new for us as California has been at the forefront of clean energy policies for nearly two decades.

This year, California made national headlines when Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill mandating that the state rely entirely on renewable energy sources for electricity by 2045, adding its name to a growing list of cities, states and countries who are moving to build a clean energy future.This is an admirable goal and I believe we must get there, but to do so, we have a lot of work ahead—work that we are already doing in Los Angeles.

Two years ago, Los Angeles became the nation’s largest city to explore a 100 percent clean energy mandate, an effort I led with my colleague, Council member Mike Bonin. Through the work LA is doing, we’recreating a model for other cities seeking to build toward 100 percent renewable energy.

Since I introduced the 100 percent renewable energy plan,the city has convened a Renewable Energy Advisory Group, composed of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, universities, top energy experts,non-profits, community interest groups, businesses and the U.S. Department of Energy, to launch an unprecedented analysis to determine how the city can fully transition its electricity generation to renewable energy. This multi-yearstudy will put us on the path to take the next steps forward, help us understand and plan for the challenges ahead, and create a realistic timeline with short, intermediate and long-term objectives that will lead us to a fossil free Los Angeles.

Climate change is real and it is here. Our great city and state must continue to transform the way we power our communities. What we do now will determine whether we are prepared to move sustainably into the future.

Los Angeles City Council member Paul Krekorian, chair of the Budget and Finance Committee and the Ad Hoc Committee on Job Creation, represents Council District 2, which includes North Hollywood, Studio City, Valley Village and other communities in the East Valley.