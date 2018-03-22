The legend of the engagement ring

From the writings of Amenophis 11: Circa 3300 B.C.:

Long ago, in ancient Egypt, a Pharaoh fell in love with a beautiful young princess. Because of her youth, the princess’s father refused consent to their marriage. The Pharaoh, being a wise man, desired to have the father’s blessing, and so agreed to wait until the princess was of age. His love for her grew daily and he longed for some way to show his devotion to her while he was waiting for their marriage.

So he called in the royal jewelers and told them to search the land for the most precious stone in existence. This, the Pharaoh had mounted on a ring of gold and took it to his loved one. As he slipped the ring on her finger, he told her, “Until I can place a wedding band on your finger and claim you for my bride, wear this ring as a reminder of my devotion. Just as the gem is priceless, so is my love for you.”

And down through the ages, the engagement ring has served as a pledge of true love and as a symbol to the rest of the world that two people have chosen to spend their lives together.

Cos Altobelli is a third generation jeweler and president of Altobelli Jewelers in Burbank, previously located in North Hollywood for 60 years. His specialty is appraising for all functions and acting as an expert witness. He holds a graduate degree from the Gemological Institute of America and the title of Certified Gemologist Appraiser from the American Gem Society. He is the author of three appraisal books and has appeared on ABC-TV’s “Prime Time Live.” Altobelli can be reached at (818) 763-5151.