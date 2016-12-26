The life of my favorite VIP – Frank Barron

This reporter has enjoyed meeting many VIPs throughout my life, but of all the “Very Important People” who have crossed my path none is more important than Frank Barron, a longtime Tolucan Times contributor. He is also my husband of 36 years. As important as that is, it’s not his only accomplishment.

Frank is celebrating his 98th birthday on February 5th and has a lot to say about what he’s done over the years. So this column is devoted to his memories, hopefully mentioning a few people or eras that are important in your life too.

Frank was born February 5, 1919, and raised in Elizabeth, New Jersey. He started writing in junior high, selling stories to Boys Life and other magazines. In high school he started covering sports for the Newark Evening News. “I wanted to be a sports writer and a baseball catcher. I wanted to write about the major leagues as an insider. And maybe be a symphony orchestra conductor off season,” Frank mused about his earliest ambitions.

Although he never played professional baseball, Frank does remember seeing Babe Ruth play. “He sure knew how to hit,” he recalled.

Frank went into the Army in 1941, before Pearl Harbor, and served in the Medical Corps administration stationed in England. Turning down a commission, he got out in 1945 as a Master Sergeant. He rarely talks about that time except for a few tales of some of the great guys he served with in World War II.

After the Army he became the sports editor for the Asbury Park newspaper before accepting a government job in Japan. He took charge of running several Air Force Base newspapers in the Tokyo area for a little over a year. Then he headed to California.

“Hollywood gave me a great life and I met wonderful people,” Frank acknowledged. Among his notable encounters were Walt Disney, John Wayne, Eleanor Roosevelt, and writing cartoon storylines for his pal Joe Barbera. Frank also appeared in The Man with Bogart’s Face film written and produced by his buddy Andrew J. Fenady.

“I got my foot in the Hollywood door when I met Ray Brenner, and we teamed as comedy writers. An agent signed us and we wrote for radio shows, for Red Skelton, Edgar Bergen, Duffy’s Tavern, Fibber McGee & Molly, Martin & Lewis.” For the early days of television in the ’50s, Frank said, “We wrote for The Jerry Colonna Show. Then I wrote for the daily Pinky Lee Show, and a local NBC variety show, Komedy Kapers, a show that nurtured talent before breaking on national TV. I was set to direct it, but Jerry Lewis took over so he could get experience for his DGA card. I never forgave him for that missed opportunity.”

In 1959 Frank created the western series The Man From Blackhawk. “It was produced by Herb Meadow (Have Gun, Will Travel). It was unique—about an insurance investigator in the Old West. It lasted a full season, 37 episodes, but a six-month writers strike killed it,” Frank grumbled almost 60 years later.

Among the other fun stuff Frank got to experience during his career was working with Duke Ellington in 1959 for the “Jump for Joy” musical revival with Barbara McNair. He wrote special material for the show with Sid Kuller. Frank and Sid worked together for years writing nightclub material. “Sid was the finest special material writer I ever knew, he would even get his name on the Sands Hotel marquee in Las Vegas whenever he wrote for a headliner.”

During the early ’60s, Frank was the publicity director at KHJ TV and radio (now KCAL). All the attention the little KHJ Channel 9 station was getting was noticed by longtime Hollywood Reporter editor Don Carle Gillette, who groomed Frank to take over as editor when he retired.

Frank had two stints as editor of The Hollywood Reporter for owner-publisher Tichi Wilkerson, the first in the 1960s, and back again in the ’70s. In between, he worked with Al Burton for Norman Lear’s television company for a short time developing show ideas, before becoming news director for Billboard Publications’ five magazines. He also worked for the top rock ‘n roll PR company Gibson & Stromberg. Frank has always boasted, “With the rock concerts, parties, and wild characters I met, it was the most fun I ever had.”

I married Frank in 1980, so those fun times ended and new ones began. Now with Frank turning 98 and before his memories fade, I want to chronicle his stories and adventures. Some I’ve been part of, and some…well, there are some tales I just can’t believe.

Happy Birthday, sweetheart.

Margie Barron is a member of the Television Critics Association and has written for a variety of top publications for more than 35 years. Among her credits: being featured in the movie “Alligator” and being half of the husband and wife writing team of Margie and Frank Barron.