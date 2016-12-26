The original ‘reality’ star, ‘Gong Show’ creator Chuck Barris, dies at 87

Chuck Barris, the wacky host of The Gong Show who created two game-show classics, The Dating Game and The Newlywed Game has died at 87. Mike Barnes of The Hollywood Reporter wrote:

“Barris, who in his book, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind: An Unauthorized Biography, claimed to have been an assassin for the CIA — his implausible story became a fantastical 2002 movie directed by first-timer George Clooney and written by Charlie Kaufman — died Tuesday (Mar. 21) of natural causes at his home in Palisades, N.Y., his family announced through publicist Paul Shefrin.

The Philadelphia native also penned the 1962 pop song ‘Palisades Park,’ a tribute to the old amusement park in New Jersey that was a hit for Freddy Cannon and figured high on Barris’ list of career achievements.

With his innovative shows, Barris changed the face of reality TV but was derided by critics who nicknamed him ‘The King of Schlock,’ ‘The Baron of Bad Taste’ and ‘The Ayatollah of Trasherola.’

On The Gong Show, which aired on NBC and in syndication in daytime and primetime from 1976-80, amateurs took to the stage to demonstrate their so-called talent in front of three celebrity judges. Quite often, they made fools of themselves.

Barris’ original idea had been to create a show that featured fine performers, but in his search for talent, he frequently encountered awful acts. “I came back and said, ‘Let’s change the show, have all bad acts and one or two good ones, and people can make a judgment,’” he said in a 2010 interview with The Archive of American Television.”