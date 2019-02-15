The strange death of Kristoff St. John

The handsome actor portrayed the role of Neil Winters on ‘The Young and the Restless,’ earning him two Emmys and 10 NAACP Image Awards

Was it suicide, depression complications, alcohol poisoning or something even more sinister?

That’s what friends and family of actor Kristoff St. John were asking last week after his deceased body was found Sunday, February 3 at his Valley home. Police and paramedics were alerted by a friend and responded to the scene where Kristoff was pronounced dead.

Reports say Kristoff had checked himself into UCLA Medical Center in January for depression and had recently been released. Those depression issues may have been linked to his son Julian’s suicide a few years back. On Twitter, Kristoff’s fiancée, model Kseniya Mikhaleva, reacted with alarm, saying: “How did it happen??? How??? Why did you leave so early???? and left me all alone…” The couple got engaged five months ago.

TMZ reported that, “Kristoff has a tragic and troubled history with suicide. He and his ex-wife, boxer Mia St. John, lost their son, Julian, when he took his own life in 2014, while getting treatment at a mental health facility. Mia and Kristoff sued the facility for negligence. The suit was eventually settled.” Last week, St. John reacted angrily on social media in a since-deleted post: “THAT HOSPITAL KILLED OUR SON @TheArtofJulian THEN MY HUSBAND @kristoffstjohn1. THATS WHAT HAPPENED! THEY KILLED MY FAMILY”

Kristoff played Neil Winters on The Young and the Restless since 1991. He had numerous acting jobs before then including roles on TV’s Roots and The Cosby Show.