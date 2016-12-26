Theodore Payne plans upcoming events for garden lovers

Few gardens delight the senses more than those filled with California native plants – diverse, fragrant, flowering plants buzzing with butterflies, hummingbirds and other welcome wildlife. Our native plants are crucial to wildlife and also key to saving water, lowering maintenance and pesticide use and creating a sense of community and place.

Want to learn more about gardening with natives? The Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers and Native Plants in Sun Valley offers year-round classes, special events and a retail nursery stocked with hundreds of different native plants.

This spring, the Foundation’s Poppy Day Spring Plant Sale takes place Saturday, March 18th, 8:30am-4:30pm, with discounts to all on plants, seeds and TPF wear – and expert advice from TPF staff and volunteers. Members receive 15 percent off all day; non-members receive 10 percent off after 11am.

The 14th Annual Theodore Payne Native Plant Garden Tour, Saturday and Sunday, April 1st and 2nd, features 32 beautiful sustainable home landscapes. The two-day self-guided journey is a Southern California tradition. Details, photos and tickets at NativePlantGardenTour.org.

The Theodore Payne Wild Flower Hotline is another venerable local treasure, now in its 34th year, with free weekly updates March-May on where to find the best displays of wild flowers in Southern and Central California. Read online reports at TheodorePayne.org. Listen to the recorded message, narrated by Emmy Award-winner Joe Spano, at (818) 768-1802 ext. 7.

Grow local. Plant native! For more information call (818) 768-1802 or visit TheodorePayne.org.