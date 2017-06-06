Thrive Tribe posthumously honors Liz Taylor in Beverly Hills Aug. 12

LATEST
Celebrity hair stylist José Eber will be accepting an award for the late Elizabeth Taylor at the Big Night Out Gala in Beverly Hills on Sat., Aug. 12.

Late actress Elizabeth Taylor will receive this year’s Thrive Tribe Foundation Humanitarian Advocate Award for her body of work to end HIV transmission. The Thrive Tribe Foundation is a non-profit organization in the fight against HIV.

Taylor’s friend and ambassador to The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, celebrity hair stylist José Eber, will be accepting the award on her behalf. The award will be presented at the group’s Big Night Out Gala Event, Saturday, August 12, 4pm-7pm, at the Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills. The event features auctions and samplings from fine local restaurants and caterers. The theme this year is “Euro-Circus” with Cirque du Soleil-style entertainment.

Visit BigNightOutLA.org for tickets and information.

