Toluca Lake’s ‘Kling Street Kids’ return for 15th Annual Holiday event

Kids helping kids for Children’s Hospital L.A.

Tons of fun for the whole family!

Wednesday, 12/23 from 9am-2pm

Thursday, 12/24 from 8:30am-12pm

Kling Street (between Cahuenga and Ledge ) north of the 134 Freeway

Free, popular attractions include:

Ten tons of snow delivered for sledding

School of Rock performances

Petting zoo

Train rides

Other new surprises

Favorite features are back too:

Incredible Silent Auction includes sports tickets, memberships, gift certificates and more (auction opens on 12/23; closes on 12/24 at 12pm)

Face painting

Delicious homemade baked goods

Holiday gifts

Starbucks

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Pillow Pet & Jelly Kat adoptions (Pillow Pets & Jelly Kats are donated items which can be “adopted” for a child spending the holidays at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles with a personal note from you delivered to the hospital on Christmas Eve)

After 13 years, the original kid founders of the event are in college but nearly 60 other kid volunteers and their families now fill out the event.

To date, the Kling Street Kids have raised over $144,000 for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles as every cent from each event has gone directly to the hospital since 2003.

For more information and for the history of the event visit KlingStreetKids.org. Also find them on Facebook or call (818) 487-8275.