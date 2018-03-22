Toluca Lake’s Patrika Darbo hosts Indie Series Awards April 4

I want to Talk about the 9th Annual Indie Series Awards ceremony that is being held on Wednesday, April 4 at The Colony Theatre in Burbank. The ISAs celebrate the best in independently produced entertainment created for the Web. And Toluca Lake’s Patrika Darbo is the host!

The Bold and the Beautiful actress and Television Academy Governor, Patrika Darbo, is nominated for her work in three separate web series: Indoor Boys, The Bay and Ladies of the Lake. She represents an ISAs first, as she will compete against herself in the Best Guest Actress – Drama category. She is a winner, no matter what, winning the first Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actress in a short-form comedy or drama for her character as Margot Mullen on the independent Web series Acting Dead.

Like independent films, these series are not for sissies.

Now I know Patrika from her activism with the unions (AFTRA, SAG and SAG-AFTRA) Women’s and the Seniors Committees, plus her service as a Television Academy Governor. She is the “Little Engine That Could” and chugs away with full abandon towards all the causes that she can tuck in… a good person and a good actress. Here’s wishing her a special evening and perhaps adding another trophy to her collection.

Truth be, I have a lot to learn about Independent Series. Since 2009, the Indie Series Award has honored the most creative and progressive talent in independent web series. In all, there are 46 nominated series from around the globe. Crystal trophies will be presented to the winners in 30 categories.

We Love Soaps’ Roger Newcomb founded the Indie Series Awards in 2009. Indie series are to Network TV series what independent films are to mainstream movies – innovation and creativity thrive and fanatical followers are the norm. Notable winners over the years include Emma Thompson, Robert Townsend, Cynthia Watros, Judd Hirsch, Cady Huffman, Richard Hatch, Sarah Brown, Martha Byrne, Joan Van Ark, Keith Powell, Jim Rash, Michele Lee, Diane Delano, Charlene Tilton and Billy Dee Williams. Like independent films, these series are not for sissies.

Give them a Google and learn the history and also how to get tickets to this hotter and hotter event at Burbank’s Colony Theatre.

‘Hollywood Revisited’

This coming Monday, March 26, The Colony Theatre is hosting a benefit performance for the Musical Theatre Guild.

“Hollywood Revisited” is a one-of-a-kind dazzling musical and dance revue featuring Broadway and Hollywood performers singing and dancing while wearing the original movie costumes worn by the legendary stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Greg Schreiner is one of the most well known collectors of movie costumes and is Curator of Special Collections at the Hollywood Museum in Hollywood. His wonderful film costume collection houses over 500 masterpieces!

Filled with music, memories and fun, the revue allows the audience to genuinely feel as if they were visiting the days that made Hollywood a dream factory. Greg is also a concert pianist and provides all the musical accompaniment and anecdotes about the designer, the movie and scene for each costume. The dazzling wardrobes of Marilyn Monroe, Ginger Rogers, Julie Andrews, Gene Kelly, Bette Davis, Donald O’Connor, Mae West, Bing Crosby and Judy Garland will leave you in awe.

Contact The Colony for tickets. The talent and the entertainment are really first rate, with many stars from the Musical Theatre Guild. One can enjoy musical theatre while supporting musical theatre.

I’ve actually worn one of Greg’s costumes when he performed on a Crystal Cruise. How divine can one feel?

We’ll Talk…

Jackie Joseph is a writer and actress best known for her TV roles as Alan Brady’s niece Jackie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” the voice of Melody in the animated “Josie and the Pussycats” and as Jackie Parker on “The Doris Day Show.”