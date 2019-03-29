I want to talk about Tom Hatten. I need you to know he was a gift to our world…

His official obituary was written by writer/producer and local resident Duane Poole (who is pretty impressive himself). May I share and perhaps interject here and there?

Thomas Joseph Hatten November 14, 1926 – March 16, 2019

Los Angeles has lost a local legend — actor, singer, producer, writer, artist, chef, and consummate television host — Tom Hatten, was a true Renaissance man who had been an L.A. institution since the 1950’s.

JJ: Lucky to sample his chef-talent, Tom was at home in his kitchen and came up with the best chicken and dumplings ever tasted. He often entertained, casually, but with a properly set table at his home in the Hollywood Hills.

Born in Jamestown, North Dakota and raised in Caldwell, Idaho, Tom served in the Navy on the USS Beatty as a signalman first class before attending the Pasadena Playhouse on the GI Bill and graduating cum laude in 1950.

His unique talents were spotted by Klaus Landsburg, who hired him as a KTLA staff announcer in 1952, moving quickly up the ranks to host his own show, “The Pier Five Club,” his Skipper Tom character delighting family audiences with Popeye cartoons five days a week from 1956 to 1964.

JJ: This is where my David comes in, as he wrote commercials for KTLA in his early days and befriended Tom.

Early roles on stage include starring in four Billy Barnes revues, while juggling his KTLA duties.

JJ: This is where I found him, in The Barnes Revues. Impeccable to work with, fun but no-nonsense on stage. We sang a sweet love song together and became forever friends.

He became a familiar face on sitcoms of that era, and local audiences will fondly remember his second Popeye series, “Popeye and His Friends” (1976 to 1988), again at KTLA, in which he made “Squiggles” a household word, delighting children and their parents by turning their doodles into cartoon artworks still framed and hanging proudly in so many homes.

JJ: I’m remembering the time I took a young Melissa Gilbert to his show to plug an upcoming Actors and Others for Animals benefit. She was delighted and delightful and he has been there for Actors and Others ever since!

One of L.A.’s busiest talents, he also hosted Family Film Festival at KTLA (1978 to 1992), screening and illuminating the classic Hollywood films he so loved and interviewing guests on set including Bette Davis, Ruby Keeler, Fred MacMurray, and Bob Hope.

JJ: OK, he also had me, when he screened Little Shop of Horrors one Halloween…it’s who you know!

Tom was also the award-winning entertainment editor at KNX radio (1978 to 2007). Along with all that, he had a big screen career. His lifelong passion for theatre was fired up working in many musicals and was capped by appearing in the Broadway and National companies of “Annie” as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Solo for the President!

JJ: He had a long run as FDR and no one could have had a bigger bang out of it, he was the best!

Tom was a man of wide interests, with a special fondness for jazz and cabaret artists, producing concerts for Bobby Short, Marian McPartland, Barbara Carroll and Blossom Dearie.

His friends remember his devotion to finishing the brain-twisting Harper’s Magazine puzzle each month, his razor sharp wit, and his encyclopedic collection of Hollywood and Broadway lore.

JJ: The Musical Theatre Guild’s program notes, until recently, have always been written by Tom, as he was a founding member. One could always count on seeing Tom and Pete at every production.

Pete

Tom’s partner of 50 years, Pete Menefee, is such an exceptional gent. As proper as a dignified, award-winning costume designer can be, and as kicky as a former dancer with Ann-Margret. He is the most elegant, hysterically funny and loving man. Look him up and be dazzled. They truly deserved each other.

Through Tom’s performances, his work, his friendship, he touched so many lives in so many ways. To say he will be missed is an understatement.

JJ: Thank you Duane.

Tom and Pete requested memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, to Actors and Others for Animals.

Jackie Joseph is a writer and actress best known for her TV roles as Alan Brady’s niece Jackie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” the voice of Melody in the animated “Josie and the Pussycats” and as Jackie Parker on “The Doris Day Show.”