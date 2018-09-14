Top off your summer with fun events at Burbank Senior Artists Colony

Residents of Burbank Senior Artists Colony engage with an ever-changing schedule of events, classes, entertainment and personal expression, tailored especially to their interests and talents.

Mix it up on Wednesday, September 12 with local favorite Arshag Chookoorian performing his selection of American standards, country and select Armenian songs.

Have a great day at the park on Saturday, September 15 with their Annual Community Cup in Cerritos, sponsored by Engage. Residents bus in for friendly fitness and art competitions from every Southern California senior residence. The day includes breakfast, lunch and entertainment.

Saturday, September 29 Jack Witt takes residents to the Watts Towers for Day of the Drum Festival for fun and fitness.

Bring your lunch and get creative with new Creative Writing Instructor Rose Tully, an accomplished artist, writer and teacher. She looks forward to residents meeting with her twice monthly at noon on the second and fourth Friday.

The more the merrier! This month Witt runs their Chair Volleyball Fit and Fun program Saturdays at 10am. Residents enjoy playful competition while strengthening their core and upper body.

On Tuesdays, Burbank Senior Artists Colony begins a new Four Seasons Art Workshop. Artists express each new season via new techniques and styles, finishing one piece per season. Beginner and intermediate artist instruction is available.

Water Aerobics meets at the pool Monday evenings at 6pm. Oshea’s Poetry class gathers Wednesdays at 10am. Katherine’s Tech Help Desk meets Wednesdays at 1pm.

Don’t forget their Wednesday Social Hour and Saturday movie nights. Shopping and entertainment are close walking distance from the Colony.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony can be your new home. All apartments come with modern appliances and walk-in closets. Off-street parking is available to all residents.

Burbank Senior Artists Colony is located at 240 E Verdugo Ave., in Burbank. You can also visit SeniorArtistsColony.com or call (818) 955-9391.