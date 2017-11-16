Two star-studded nights at the Hollywood Museum

By Tim Lydeen

Last week I was privileged to attend two star-studded events at The Hollywood Museum in the old Max Factor Building near Hollywood and Highland.

On Sunday, November 5th, actress Loretta Swit celebrated her birthday and the unveiling of memorabilia from her career (including items from Doubt, M*A*S*H, Mame and more). This year marks the 45th anniversary of the hit TV series M*A*S*H and Ms. Swit is as busy now as she was then with the release of her book SwitHeart: The Watercolor Artistry and Animal Activism of Loretta Swit with proceeds going to her SwitHeart Animal Alliance.

After the unveiling and birthday cake, she was available to sign copies. Industry colleagues on hand to help her celebrate were actors Mike Farrell, Anson Williams, Dawn Wells and Alison Arngrim as well as fellow Scorpios celebrating birthdays within days of this event: this writer and Kate Linder (Young and the Restless) on November 2nd and comedian Judy Tenuta and The Tolucan’s own Jackie Joseph Lawrence both on November 7th.

On Wednesday, November 8th, the museum hosted an Academy screening of the critically acclaimed short film My Mom and the Girl followed by a Q&A session with the cast. Written and directed by Susie Singer Carter, it is a true story based on a “night in the life” of a former singer from the East Coast named “Norma” (brilliantly portrayed by Valerie Harper) and her caregiver Irlanda (portrayed by the always amazing Liz Torres). Struggling with Alzheimer’s, Norma’s fearlessness and biting humor turn an urban adventure into a heartwarming story where apparent disabilities can be redefined as gifts. I predict an Oscar nomination! Besides the stars of the film, spotted in the audience were Tony Cacciotti (Valerie’s husband and one of the producers), singer Roslyn Kind and actress Marion Ross.

Those were two very fun and entertaining nights!

