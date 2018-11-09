Unique artisan handcraft and traditional handmade art at Pasadena Arts & Crafts Show Nov. 9 – 11

The Pasadena Arts & Crafts Show, Friday, November 9 – Sunday, November 11 at the Hilton Pasadena, is an alliance of artists, artisans, makers, bakers, and specialty purveyors —showcasing a gift market extravaganza just in time for the holidays.

The three-day show encompasses handcrafted media and offers a vast choice of holiday gifts and products designed and made by independent artisans and studio artists.

Among the gift categories and products exhibited:

Clothing and Accessories : handmade clothing, wearable art, experimental fashion design, hand-sewn accessories, fashion design, art-to-wear apparel, boutique clothing, woolens, felted hats, retro fashions hand sewn clothing, alpaca knitwear, upcycled vintage fabrics, vintage conceptual clothing, collage pendants, art couture, nomadic textiles, head pieces, natural-dyed silk scarves, original knitwear.

Textile, Weaving and Artisan Handwork Arts : hand-loomed textiles, traditional low-warp tapestries, woodblock fabrics, hand printed fabrics, handspun yarn, felting, glass making, ceramic arts, hand tooled leather, beadmaking, wood working, metalwork, bead weaving.

Jewelry, Gems, and Minerals : handcrafted jewelry, necklaces, USA turquoise, gemstones, crystal and mineral specimens, direct mined lapidary, ironstone, 14K gold jewelry, sterling silver jewelry, bracelets, rings, necklaces, pearls, amber jewelry, fusion jewelry, amulets, brooches, metalwork, enamel pendants.

Home Goods and Furniture : handmade household goods, handcrafted lamps, conceptual art clay pieces, ceramic pottery, furniture, sculptural garden items, candles, mid-century style furniture, designer textiles, handmade toys, handcrafted handbags, custom bowls, gourd art, painted tiles, recovered wood, iron.

Vintage, Antique, Ethnographic and Collectibles : unusual silver and gold items, vintage glassware, vintage jewelry, vintage clothing, recovered wood and iron, antique artifacts, estate sale finds, art nouveau designs, vintage signs, vintage Hollywood jewelry, sacred textiles, collectible glass, ethnographic artifacts, Taxco silver, nomadic costuming.

Paper, Fiber and Fine Art : hand printed paper, paper arts, handmade cards, woodblock art, print making, natural-dyed fabrics, conceptual jewelry art, canvas oil paintings, fine art crystals, water color paintings, photography, handspun fibers.

Designer Findings and Craft Supplies : aged brass filigrees, ornamentals, vintage findings, botanical curiosities, pinwheels, one-off handcrafted jewelry parts, re-purposed jewelry, handmade clasps, project finds, handcut gems, creative components, sculptural pieces, shells, glass beads, handmade earring findings.

Artisan Foods, Wines and Gifts: handcrafted artisanal California wines, handcrafted gift cards, gourmet tea cakes, handmade chocolate, pastries, traditional toffee, handcrafted cocktail mixes, natural soaps, handmade lotions and potions, ceramic artwork, enamel gifts, lacquered boxes, hand tooled leather items, conceptual paper items, handmade candles, unique artisan gifts, hand-knotted pearl necklaces.

Hours are 10am to 6pm daily. Admission is $8 online/$10 at the door. 18 and under are free. Visit ArtsAndCraftsShow.com. The Hilton Pasadena is located at 168 S Los Robles Ave. in Pasadena.